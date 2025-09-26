Celtics’ Jayson Tatum names the greatest NBA player of all time and reveals his favorite player

The Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum, who ended last season recovering from a serious injury, is widely regarded as one of the next faces of the NBA. He also has clear inspirations within the league and recently revealed his picks for both the greatest player of all time and his personal favorite.

Tatum’s admiration for Kobe Bryant is well known, but he doesn’t consider the Los Angeles Lakers icon the GOAT. When asked by ESPN to name the NBA’s greatest ever, Tatum chose Michael Jordan, while emphasizing that Bryant remains his favorite player.

“I think Michael Jordan is the best player of all time,” Tatum said. “But my favorite player is Kobe Bryant.” When asked why Bryant is his favorite, Tatum explained there were countless reasons.

“The biggest inspiration for me in my basketball career when I was a kid,” Tatum stated. “There’s a reason why I fell in love with the game. Somebody inspired me to chase my dreams and be the best I could be from thousands of miles away.”

Tatum’s tribute to Kobe

Tatum famously wore a Bryant armband during Game 7 of the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat. He led the Celtics to a 100-96 victory and revealed after the game that he had sent a “I got you today” text to Bryant’s former number before the do-or-die matchup.

Tatum recorded 26 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, one steal, and two blocks that night. The performance helped the Celtics advance to the NBA Finals for the first time in his career, though they eventually lost to the Golden State Warriors in six games. They returned to the Finals in 2024 to face the Dallas Mavericks.

Kobe and Jordan, two of the all-time greats

Bryant captured five NBA titles, two Finals MVPs, one regular-season MVP, and two scoring titles. He also earned 18 All-Star nods, 15 All-NBA selections, and 12 All-Defensive team honors. While impressive, it doesn’t quite match the resume of the man Tatum named as the greatest.

Jordan won six championships, six Finals MVPs, five regular-season MVPs, one Defensive Player of the Year award, and 10 scoring titles. He also made 14 All-Star appearances, 11 All-NBA teams, and nine All-Defensive teams, cementing his reputation as the greatest of all time.