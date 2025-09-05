Warriors’ Stephen Curry reveals his strategy behind constant off-ball movement

The Golden State Warriors have maintained a distinctive style and strategy in the NBA of play for quite some time, and it is striking that they have not abandoned it. Their identity remains intact, and while head coach Steve Kerr deserves credit, the player most responsible for sustaining it is Stephen Curry. His impact without the ball, constantly creating space and breaking defensive structures, has become the true foundation of their system.

Moving without the ball is a fundamental skill every player must develop, but the Warriors’ star has taken it to another level. In his book Shot Ready, Curry detailed why he places so much emphasis on this aspect of his game. He explained that the true value lies in wearing opponents down through constant motion, creating long-term advantages over the course of a game.

“You can exhaust your opponent. In the first quarter, they may be physically and mentally rested. Their adrenaline is pumping, their minds coordinating well with their bodies. That’s when they are most formidable. But let’s see them in the third quarter. Fourth quarter. That’s what I gear all my training for these days,” Curry wrote, highlighting his relentless approach.

When factoring in the physical and mental pressure he consistently places on defenders, Curry’s role extends far beyond that of a traditional point guard. He leverages these moments to create better results for himself and for the Warriors. Even though opponents spend years preparing to stop him, his constant off-ball movement often turns into a nightmare scenario for defenses across the league.

Curry recognizes weaknesses in others

Although every NBA player is immensely talented and well above average, Curry believes not all of them are properly conditioned. He sees this as an area where he can capitalize, and no one recognizes that weakness more than he does. His observations reflect how he identifies flaws in his competition and turns them into opportunities.

“I came into the league believing that everyone would be at a high level of conditioning. But they’re not. Some people are just coasting on the thing that has always worked for them — an advantage in talent or size or athleticism,” Curry admitted. “The point of conditioning is that it allows you to do whatever your best thing is all the time, not just in short bursts.”

Curry added, “Some people can procrastinate and then summon superhuman focus ‘when it counts’ because of a deadline. I believe it always ‘counts’… Condition yourself to be relentless.” His words underscored how his consistency stems not only from talent but also from preparation, something he views as non-negotiable.

Beyond his historic shooting ability, the 11-time All-Star has built endurance into his game, a trait that has paid enormous dividends throughout his career. His ability to remain effective in late-game situations has never been by chance — it is the result of years of intentional planning and conditioning designed to give him a lasting edge.

The career numbers that prove it

His career averages confirm the success of that approach. Through 16 seasons, the 37-year-old has posted 24.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game while shooting 47.1% from the field, 42.3% from three-point range, and 91.1% from the free-throw line. He has also logged an average of 34.1 minutes per game, a workload that further illustrates how his preparation allows him to sustain excellence at the highest level.