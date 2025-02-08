Trending topics:
NBA

NBA News: Anthony Davis makes history and shares hopeful injury update in Mavericks debut

Anthony Davis exited his Dallas Mavericks debut against the Houston Rockets due to an injury. However, he delivered a reassuring message that eased concerns among fans. Davis made history during the game and expressed optimism in the NBA moving forward.

By Emilio Abad

Anthony Davis #3 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts after a basket during the third quarter against the Houston Rockets
© Tim Heitman / GettyAnthony Davis #3 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts after a basket during the third quarter against the Houston Rockets

The Dallas Mavericks secured an impressive 116-105 victory over the Houston Rockets, led by a historic NBA debut performance from Anthony Davis. However, the night took an unexpected turn when Davis exited the game in the fourth quarter due to a non-contact injury.

Despite the scare, Davis reassured reporters after the game that the issue was minor. Speaking to the media, he described the injury as a “slight spasm” in his groin/quadriceps area and emphasized that it was “nothing serious,” according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

The eight-time All-Star also dismissed concerns about a setback in his recovery from an abdominal injury, which he sustained while playing for the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this season. Before exiting, Davis posted a dominant stat line, finishing with 26 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists, and three blocks in his Mavericks debut.

Davis makes Mavericks history

With his performance, Davis became just the third player in Mavericks history to record at least 20 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 assists in a single half. The only other players to achieve this feat for Dallas are Luka Doncic (who did it twice) and franchise legend Michael Finley.

Anthony Davis #3 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts after a play against the Houston Rockets during the first quarter

Anthony Davis #3 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts after a play against the Houston Rockets during the first quarter

A new era in Dallas

While some Mavericks fans still regret trading Luka Doncic to the Lakers, Davis is proving he’s ready to make an impact in Dallas. In fact, some fans even protested the trade outside the American Airlines Center before Saturday’s game. However, Davis—one of the NBA’s most dominant players when healthy—is already showing he’s eager to prove his worth.

Injuries have plagued Davis throughout his career, but the Mavericks are hopeful that his health won’t be a lingering concern as they build their future around him. The 31-year-old big man was averaging 25.7 points, 11.9 rebounds, 2.1 blocks, and 1.3 steals per game in 42 appearances for the Lakers this season before being traded in a blockbuster February 1 deal that sent five-time All-NBA selection Luka Doncic to Los Angeles.

As Davis settles into his new home in Dallas, the Mavs’ championship hopes now rest on his shoulders—and his ability to stay on the court.

emilio abad
Emilio Abad

