Anthony Davis sends strong message to Mavericks’ fans after Luka Doncic’s departure

The NBA world was stunned by the trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis. In its aftermath, the Dallas Mavericks fans have not held back their frustration, voicing their displeasure both online—where the team has seen a notable drop in social media followers—and outside the American Airlines Center, where protests have taken place.

During his introductory press conference, Davis acknowledged the backlash and showed empathy for Mavericks fans still processing the loss of Doncic. “I understand it,” Davis said. “It’s a business, and I understand who Luka was to this franchise, to this city, and I’m never gonna downplay that—just like I know what I meant to the city of L.A”.

Davis emphasized that he wasn’t surprised by the strong reaction but vowed to win over the Mavericks faithful through his play on the court. “I’m not surprised by the fans’ reaction, but it’s my job to come in and play basketball and do what I’m supposed to do—to give the fans hope and reassurance on why [GM] Nico [Harrison] brought me here,” he added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Davis on winning back the fans

Davis acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding his reception in Dallas, especially during the team’s first home game without Doncic, but remained focused on his mission to deliver success to the Mavericks.

Anthony Davis is introduced at the Dallas Mavericks Practice Facility on February 7, 2025 in Dallas, Texas. (Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Advertisement

“So, I don’t know how tomorrow’s going to be as far as the reaction, but I can’t control that,” Davis admitted. “What I can control is going all in on winning basketball games and helping the team however I can. At the end of the day, I’m gonna give the city its life back. It’s a tough transition, a shock to all, but my job is to come in and play basketball and win basketball games”.

Advertisement

see also Mavericks’ Anthony Davis opens up about lessons learned from LeBron James

Klay Thompson weighs in on Mavericks fans

After the Mavericks’ victory over the Boston Celtics, Klay Thompson shared his perspective on how Dallas fans might react in the team’s upcoming matchup against the Houston Rockets.

Advertisement

“Probably a lot of heartbreak amongst the fans,” Thompson said via ESPN. “Probably some boos. But, as a professional, you have to embrace everything, and we’re paid to play this game and perform at the highest level”.

Thompson also noted how deeply Doncic resonated with Mavericks fans and stressed the importance of winning to help heal the fan base’s disappointment. “I don’t know what to expect. I know Luka was so dear to every Mavs fan’s heart,” he added. “We’ve just got to win and do it consistently, and give ourselves a chance to win the whole thing. I think that will ease all of the fans’ pain and anger. It’s going to be weird, but that’s what we sign up for”.

Advertisement