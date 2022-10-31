Anthony Davis' health is once again drawing concern around the Lakers, as the big man has been dealing with back problems. His own words about that pain will only worry fans even more.

In case there was any doubt, the impact Anthony Davis has on the Lakers became clear last season. For the second straight year, his time on the sidelines due to injury proved costly for the Purple and Gold.

AD managed to stay healthy only in the 2019-20 campaign, his first year in Los Angeles which finished in the best possible way, with the Lakers winning the championship. Therefore, his availability was one of the biggest storylines at the Lakers heading into the current season.

But it didn't take long for Davis to worry everyone in LA, when he landed on his back in the home opener against the Nuggets. After missing the following game against the Timberwolves, Davis returned on Sunday's win against Denver. Though he finished the game, AD later admitted he was in a lot of pain.

Lakers news: Anthony Davis gets real on pain in his back

“A pretty good amount,” Davis said about how much pain he felt, via Lakers Nation. “On the putback, it kind of just comes and goes, these little shocks that go. But at that point, you’re playing off adrenaline and so I know tonight, maybe into tomorrow, I’m probably gonna feel it more. But this is all manageable. Just trying to do what I can to make sure I’m on the floor to help the team.

“Keep doing what I’m doing,” Davis added. “It was killing me tonight but I tried to do whatever I could do to help the team get a win. So if that means fighting through it, we’re gonna fight through it. I got two days in between games to get it right for New Orleans on Wednesday but I’m gonna do everything I can to make sure we get it done.”

There was a moment late in the game that Davis was seen in pain, but he played through it to help his team get the first win of the season. Though the season has just begun, it was important for the Lakers to end the losing streak.