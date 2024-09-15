NBA News: Bronny James' Lakers Summer League debut jersey reaches incredible price at auction

Bronny James’ jersey from his debut with the Los Angeles Lakers in the Summer League fetched an astonishing price at auction.

As the basketball world eagerly anticipates the historic moment when LeBron James and his son, Bronny, could play together for the Los Angeles Lakers, Bronny has already made headlines with his Summer League debut. His debut jersey was auctioned off for an incredible amount.

The jersey worn by Bronny James during his first Summer League game sold for $38,400 at Sotheby’s Summer League Selects auction, far surpassing its expected value of $3,000 to $6,000, according to Ian Casselberry of Yahoo Sports.

This sale made Bronny’s jersey the highest-priced item in the auction, outpacing the Atlanta Hawks rookie jersey of No. 1 draft pick Zaccharie Risacher, which sold for $3,360. Meanwhile, No. 3 pick Reed Sheppard’s Houston Rockets Summer League jersey went for $15,600, per The Athletic.

Bronny James at the Summer League

Bronny James appeared in six games for the Los Angeles Lakers during the Summer League, showing steady improvement as the tournament progressed.

Bronny James Jr. #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers takes a shot against the Houston Rockets in the first half of a 2024 NBA Summer League game at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 12, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Rockets defeated the Lakers 99-80. Candice Ward/Getty Images

Vs. Sacramento Kings: 4 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 0 turnovers (Loss)

Vs. Miami Heat: 3 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 turnovers (Loss)

Vs. Houston Rockets: 8 points, 5 rebounds, 0 assists, 3 turnovers (Loss)

Vs. Boston Celtics: 2 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 turnovers (Loss)

Vs. Atlanta Hawks: 12 points , 1 rebound, 0 assists, 1 turnover (Win)

, 1 rebound, 0 assists, 1 turnover (Win) Vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: 13 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 turnovers (Win)

When could LeBron and Bronny play together?

The Lakers are set to open their season against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday, October 22, at 10:00 PM (ET). The possibility of seeing LeBron and Bronny James play side by side looms large, as fans eagerly await Bronny’s official NBA debut.

With the game taking place on the Lakers’ home court, this could be a momentous occasion in NBA history, potentially marking the first-ever game featuring the iconic James father-son duo.

LeBron James eager to share the court with Bronny

As LeBron nears the unprecedented milestone of playing alongside his son, Bronny, excitement is building. The Los Angeles Lakers are set to make NBA history at Crypto.com Arena.

In an episode of The Shop, LeBron opened up about his anticipation. “I’m so excited for training camp,” he said. “Having your son work with you is like the greatest thing. I can’t wait for this moment. It’s going to be pretty surreal for me. That might be the first time I sit back and think, ‘this is really cool.’”