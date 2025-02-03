Trending topics:
Warriors reportedly eyeing superstar addition amid turbulent season, potentially someone like LeBron or Durant

The Golden State Warriors reportedly showed desperation in their pursuit of a second star for the franchise, targeting players like LeBron James and Kevin Durant to support Stephen Curry and bolster their NBA playoff contention.

By Emilio Abad

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts in front of his bench after scoring in the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center on November 10, 2024 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
The Golden State Warriors are navigating a challenging NBA season, sitting at a .500 record of 24-24. Inconsistent performances and mounting injuries have led the franchise to reportedly explore the possibility of acquiring another superstar like Lebron James and Kevin Durant to support Stephen Curry.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Warriors are making aggressive moves ahead of the trade deadline. “The Warriors are legitimately calling about every All-Star player,” Charania reported. “Just name the All-Star… LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Jimmy Butler.”

The urgency to secure a high-caliber talent comes as Jonathan Kuminga and Draymond Green battle injuries, leaving head coach Steve Kerr constantly shuffling his starting lineup. Curry himself acknowledged the ongoing lineup instability, signaling the team’s need for reinforcements.

Given LeBron James’ age and the Lakers’ current situation following Luka Doncic’s arrival, pursuing James seems unlikely for the Warriors. Kevin Durant, despite being on the older side, remains a compelling option due to his prior experience with Golden State. Another viable path could involve targeting a quality center to address roster imbalances.

Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors defends against LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 2 of the 2018 NBA Finals.

Rumors gain traction

As the trade deadline looms, NBA sources continue to fuel speculation about Golden State’s efforts. Veteran reporter Marc Stein recently reported that the Warriors have scaled back negotiations with the Chicago Bulls for Zach LaVine and Nikola Vučević. However, the team is actively deliberating the possibility of acquiring Jimmy Butler and exploring a reunion with Kevin Durant.

“The Warriors did not advance talks about Zach LaVine and Nikola Vučević with Chicago this weekend, but continue to deliberate on acquiring Jimmy Butler and exploring the feasibility of reuniting Kevin Durant with Stephen Curry,” he added. The clock is ticking, and all eyes are on the Warriors‘ front office as they look to bolster their roster and return to championship contention.

emilio abad
Emilio Abad

