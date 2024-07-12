Draymond Green, Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors have been the toughest obstacle for LeBron James during his legendary career. While the King was playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Steve Kerr’s team stopped him three times in the NBA Finals.

Although LeBron had that epic comeback from a 3-1 deficit in 2016 alongside Kyrie Irving, there’s no question that the Warriors always had the edge. In fact, in those championship series of 2015, 2017 and 2018, the Cavs only combined for three total wins. Just amazing.

Then, when LeBron James signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, the matchups against the Warriors became more frequent in the Western Conference. A rivalry for the ages.

Will Draymond Green play with LeBron James?

Draymond Green was a special guest at the ESPYS and the star of the Golden State Warriors had a very surprising answer when he was asked about one important aspect of his career.

This was the question: “Is there any player that you haven’t play with in your career that you would want to play with?” Draymond smiled and delivered an overwhelming message: “LeBron. For sure.”

However, it is almost impossible for Green to play with James. In 2023, Draymond signed a four-year contract extension to end his career as a Warrior. Meanwhile, just a few days ago, the King got a two-year, $104 million contract from the Lakers.

The 2024 Paris Olympics would have a great chance for them, but, Green wasn’t called by Team USA. So, in this scenario, the only way to make this happen is an unexpected trade. It’s not so out of reach as Golden State tried to do it last season.