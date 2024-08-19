Trending topics:
NBA News: Draymond Green seems to take stance on GOAT debate involving LeBron James, Michael Jordan

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green appears to have chosen his side in the GOAT debate between LeBron James and Michael Jordan.

Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates a three pointer against the Boston Celtics
© Elsa/Getty Images Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates a three pointer against the Boston Celtics

By Gianni Taina

In every sport, there’s always that one athlete who rises above the rest, earning the coveted title of GOAT. The NBA is no exception, with fans and analysts constantly debating whether LeBron James or Michael Jordan deserves that honor. While opinions are often divided, Draymond Green’s stance is crystal clear.

The debate over who the GOAT is in the NBA often boils down to two names: LeBron James and Michael Jordan. This time, Green, a key player for the Golden State Warriors, has stepped into the conversation, making his opinion known.

Green and James share a unique bond. Despite being fierce rivals in the NBA Finals from 2015 to 2018, the two have developed a strong friendship, even vacationing together after James led Team USA to Olympic gold.

Draymond Green on LeBron James as the GOAT

On Sunday, Green made his thoughts known via an Instagram story. He responded to an ESPN post highlighting James’ first nationally televised high school game with a powerful statement: “Only had to be the best ever to not be considered a failure,” Green wrote about James. “And actually went and did it! Wow.”

Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors hugs LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers after their game at Chase Center



With this message, Green made it clear where he stands in the GOAT debate, firmly placing LeBron James at the top. As James gears up for his 22nd NBA seasonmatching the record set by Vince Carter—he continues to cement his legacy as one of the greatest to ever play the game.





