Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo expressed his admiration for LeBron James and revealed why he's never going to be like him.

LeBron James will enter his 20th season in the NBA. Not many players are able to play in the top-flight competition for two decades, let alone still be one of the best players in the Association.

James' durability is unprecedented. He's a gifted athlete and is in better shape than 99% of us, but the fact that he's still going strong at 37 years old continues to be mind-blowing and nearly incredible.

Regardless of his basketball IQ and skills, that's perhaps the most remarkable part of his career. At least, that's what Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo seems to think.

NBA News: Giannis Antetokounmpo Lauds LeBron James' Conditioning

"It's interesting to me how LeBron is still one of the best shapes in his life and being the best player in the world and still being in year 18," Antetokounmpo told Marca. "Like, that's really interesting. I want to know how he does that. He's been consistent for 18 years. He's always there. He's always showing up. That's unbelievable."

Antetokounmpo also lauded LeBron's work ethic and determination to take elite care of his body, going as far as to say that he would never spend that much money on his physical preparation:

"He obviously gets credit, but I think we've got to give him more credit. Doing it for 18 years guys, that's hard. And hopefully, hopefully I can be there. Hopefully I can do this for 18 years, 20 years. That's the goal," Giannis said. "You gotta spend 1.5 million dollars on your body? I don't know if I can do that. I'm too cheap for that. No, I'm joking. It's crazy to me, man. He's been so consistent. It's fun to watch. It's definitely fun to watch."

No one can escape Father Time, and LeBron James isn't the exception to that rule. He's been hurt more often lately, yet he still posts MVP-caliber seasons every year. So, even if you've never been a fan of his game, you better enjoy it while it lasts, as he may not be around for much longer.