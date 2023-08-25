Kobe Bryant was one of the best players in NBA history. The legend won five championships with the Los Angeles Lakers in an amazing journey of 20 years. His name is right there in the conversation with Michael Jordan, Wilt Chamberlain, Magic Johnson, LeBron James, Bill Russell or Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Furthermore, Bryant was an 18-time All-Star and won the Most Valuable Player Award in 2008. Kobe also took home twice the trophy as NBA Finals MVP. Just a remarkable career.

Now, after he tragically passed away in 2020, the Los Angeles Lakers have decided to celebrate Kobe Bryant in a spectacular way. It will be a day to remember in the NBA.

Kobe Bryant will have a statue with Lakers at Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Lakers will unveil a statue of Kobe Bryant on February 2 of 2024. Of course, that special date remembers the jersey numbers used by the legend during his career. The historic announcement was made by his wife, Vanessa.

“Hi, everyone. As you know, Kobe played his entire 20 year career as a Los Angeles Laker. Since arriving in the city, and joining the Lakers organization, he felt at home here playing in the City of Angels.”

Vanessa Bryant also revealed the long-awaited location of Kobe’s statue. “On behalf of the Lakers, my daughters, and me, I am so honored that right in the center of Los Angeles, in front of the place known as ‘The House that Kobe Built’, we are going to unveil a statue, so that his legacy can be celebrated forever. Hope to see you there.”