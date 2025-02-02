NBA News: Luka Doncic’s teammate in Dallas Mavericks reveals his final message before joining the Lakers

The Dallas Mavericks were blindsided by the stunning trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, with his teammates—and Doncic himself—reportedly caught off guard by the move. According to rumors, Doncic was not informed about the trade ahead of time. Mavericks forward Naji Marshall revealed the heartfelt message Doncic left in the team’s group chat.

“Thanks for everything,” Marshall shared, via Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News. Doncic also addressed the trade publicly on his X (formerly Twitter) account, reaffirming the surreal reality of this major NBA shake-up.

“I was surprised like everyone else,” Marshall added while reflecting on the blockbuster deal. “Very good dude. Good teammate. I look forward to playing against him again.” Doncic’s departure leaves a lasting impact on the NBA franchise, where many expected him to build a legacy rooted in loyalty and long-term success.

PJ Washington reacts to Doncic’s departure

Reports indicate that Doncic himself was shocked by the trade, as he now heads to Los Angeles for a fresh start with the Lakers. Mavericks forward PJ Washington also shared his reaction to the unexpected move.

P.J. Washington #25 and Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks high five

“It surprised me, for sure,” Washington admitted, via Curtis. “I was shocked… I just wish him the best. Obviously, he’s one of our brothers, and we went through battles and tough times with him. In this business, it’s part of the game. It definitely sucks to see him leave, but I’m excited for him and also excited to get a guy like Anthony Davis and Max Christie. Looking forward to seeing how they fit in.”

Moving forward, the Mavericks will lean on the duo of Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving to lead the franchise. While the Irving-Davis partnership holds promise, Mavericks fans will undoubtedly miss Doncic’s electrifying presence on the court.