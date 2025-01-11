NBA News: Nikola Jokic and Russell Westbrook set a huge record against the Nets

The Denver Nuggets are looking to climb up the Western Conference standings to seal their qualification to the NBA playoffs and avoid the play-in tournament. In their game against the Brooklyn Netz, they came out victorious with a convincing 124-105, thus achieving their second consecutive victory in this 2025. Although the whole team shined, two players stood out from the rest and they were Nikola Jokic and Russell Westbrook.

Nikola Jokic and Russell Westbrook made history as the first pair of teammates to each record multiple triple-doubles in a single season. Jokic tallied an impressive 35 points, 12 rebounds, and 15 assists, while Westbrook added 25 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists. Jokic now boasts 145 career triple-doubles, while Westbrook leads with 202, further solidifying their legacies as two of the NBA‘s all-time greats in this statistical category.

Veteran guard Russell Westbrook joined the Denver Nuggets in July 2024, teaming up with Nikola Jokic to bolster the team’s offense. The move has proven to be a wise one, as Westbrook has emerged as the team’s second-best assist provider, trailing only Jokic, while also contributing 12.9 points per game this season. The standout aspect of his tenure with the Nuggets is his on-court chemistry with Jokic.

“I think it’s that’s the style both of us play…I’m just glad we’re winning the games because that’s more important than the stats. It’s special, the relationship, how the guys are willing to run the lanes and get to the corner. They know the ball’s going to find them,” stated Jokic.

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets in the first half at Crypto.com Arena on November 23, 2024.

Russell’s playmaking abilities have allowed his teammates to thrive, game after game. He credits his success to the freedom granted by head coach Michael Malone. “Being able to do that allows me to be able to make guys around me better…Try to bring this team some leadership, some energy, some toughness. We’re just getting started on figuring it out,” stated Westbrook.

Michael Malone reacts to Jokic-Westbrook connection with no surprise

Most NBA experts anticipated Russell Westbrook would bring significant playmaking ability to the Nuggets, but few expected the remarkable connection he has developed with Nikola Jokic, one of the league’s top players. Nuggets head coach Michael Malone, however, says he is not surprised by the synergy between the two stars.

“It doesn’t surprise me because I think Russ is a savvy veteran. He’s in his 17th year. He knows this isn’t about Russell Westbrook, this is about me helping this team win. He came here for one reason and that is to win…Give Russ credit, because he came in here trying to fit in, not trying to stand out, and that says a lot about him. Understanding this stage of his career, I’m playing with a great player, I’m doing everything I can to play through him and play with him,” stated Malone.

Jokic has effectively capitalized on Westbrook’s playmaking abilities, which have boosted his offensive output. However, Malone emphasizes that Westbrook deserves credit for prioritizing team success over personal accolades. His selflessness and willingness to adapt have made him an invaluable piece in Malone’s system, elevating the team’s overall performance.

