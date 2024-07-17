The Los Angeles Lakers might have lost Bronny James in a shocking turn of events for the 2024 NBA Draft.

Bronny James was one of the biggest names available in the 2024 Draft. Although his short career at USC raised many doubts about a possible career in the NBA, the father-son relationship with LeBron James became too attractive.

Months before the Draft, the King warned the entire league that he would consider playing for any team recruiting Bronny. Since that moment on, rumors sparked in historic proportions.

However, when the Draft got closer, Bronny’s agent, Rich Paul, made sure the Los Angeles Lakers had a clear path to get him. Still, there was another franchise with a real chance.

Phoenix Suns wanted to draft Bronny James

The Phoenix Suns were the only other team with a fair opportunity to draft Bronny James. Owner Mat Ishbia finally confirmed that hypothesis during an interview with Pat McAfee.

“I don’t know exactly where Bronny wanted to go. We really liked Bronny. We thought he was a good player. I know the Lakers drafted him and I hope he has a great career. Bronny has a great basketball IQ and he does a lot of great things. He has a lot of pressure being the son of one of the greatest player of all time.”

So, as many rumors pointed out, the Suns indeed considered Bronny to play in The Valley. “We thought he might be a good fit here in Phoenix. Obviously the Lakers drafted him and I wish him the best. We feel good. People want to come here. We want to be a destination for NBA players.”