NBA News: Rich Paul gets real about Lakers’ Bronny James’ decision to become professional

With the NBA season fast approaching, the Los Angeles Lakers have already made headlines as LeBron James and his son, Bronny James, became the first father-son duo to play together in the league. Recently, Rich Paul, who represents both LeBron and Bronny, opened up about the younger James’ decision to enter the NBA.

Despite some questioning the Lakers’ decision to draft Bronny, Paul emphasized that Bronny’s choice was entirely his own and that there was no external pressure pushing him to go pro.

“Nobody pressured Bronny to go pro,” Paul told ESPN. “Bronny had the option to stay at USC, to transfer to another school, or to turn pro.”

Paul continued by praising Bronny’s maturity in making such a monumental decision. “We should be looking at this kid and saying, ‘Man, that’s admirable,’” Paul said. “But because people are watching him with one eye on him and one eye on his dad, their critiques are shaped by their feelings about LeBron—good, bad, or indifferent. He’s judged differently because of that.”

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers sets a screen for Bronny James #9 against Tyus Jones #21 of the Phoenix Suns. Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Addressing accusations of nepotism surrounding the Lakers’ selection of Bronny, Paul brushed off the noise. “It’s all about how it’s handled,” he remarked. “If it’s handled the right way… beautiful. And if anyone can handle it, it’s him. I told Bronny, it’s admirable that you’re choosing to go through this process. You don’t have to do this.”

Anthony Davis on Bronny’s first NBA games

After the Lakers’ narrow 118-114 preseason loss to the Phoenix Suns, teammate Anthony Davis weighed in on Bronny’s debut performances. Speaking with Spectrum SportsNet, Davis praised Bronny’s defensive tenacity and growth on the court.

“He’s tough,” Davis said. “Obviously, he’s defensive-minded. He made some great blocks in Game 1. His physicality shows, and he’s really good at getting over screens. He’s active with his hands, causing deflections and steals. But he’s still learning.”

Davis added, “He’s still figuring things out. We have to remember that he’s a rookie and that the style of play in the league is different. But I love what I’m seeing from him, especially on the defensive end.”

Although Bronny’s preseason stats haven’t jumped off the page—he’s currently averaging 1.0 points, 1.5 rebounds, 0.5 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game on 14.3% shooting—his defensive impact has caught the attention of coaches and teammates alike.