Victor Wembanyama was selected by the San Antonio Spurs with the No.1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. According to many experts, the French player is a generational prospect and should be among the new stars in the league after LeBron James or Stephen Curry.

However, during his debut in the Summer League at Las Vegas, he had a very complicated day with nine points against the Charlotte Hornets. Furthermore, Wembanyama was only 2 of 13 in field goals.

As a consequence, Victor Wembanyama started to feel the big pressure of the NBA. That’s why, in an incredible episode, a legendary player had some advice for him.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar sends very special message to Victor Wembanyama

After his performance in the Summer League facing the Hornets, Victor Wembanyama admitted it was a rough debut, but, there is a long road ahead of him.

“As of today, I’m just a rookie. I just got everything to learn. So, the truth was yeah, I didn’t know what I was doing and for the next games I’m probably not going to know what I’m doing too. But it’s going to come as time goes on and hopefully we’ll be ready for the season. I’m just like a kid right now. I mean, I’m still a kid. Just ready to learn.”

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, one of the greatest players in NBA history, watched live in Las Vegas what happened with Wembanyama and had some kind words for him. “You have things to learn, but as you see he’s an intelligent young man. He’ll get it done.”