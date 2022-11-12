The Golden State Warriors entered the season with high hopes and expectations. Nonetheless, the reigning NBA champions haven't been able to re-establish themselves as the Western Conference's dominant force.

Stephen Curry has picked up things where he left them in the NBA Finals, posting MVP-caliber numbers and balling out of his mind night in and night out. But he's found little-to-no support from his teammates.

So, following another heroic performance from the reigning Finals MVP, Warriors GM Bob Myers assessed the team after the first couple of weeks and demanded more from Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole.

NBA News: Bob Myers Thinks Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole Need To Play Better

"I don’t think anybody’s playing at their best, maybe besides [Steph] Curry," Myers told The Athletic. "Draymond’s [Green] been pretty good. But everybody else has a lot more upside than they’ve shown, whether it’s the bench or [Jordan] Poole or obviously Klay’s [Thompson] going to be better. So there’s that part."

"And there’s the combinations of the bench and kind of revitalizing the energy to get back on track," Myers added. "Last night was the beginning of it, and hopefully, we can continue. But yeah, rough start for sure. Sometimes it’s tough to get out of those. Steve [Kerr] will figure it out. You’ve got to take a longer view. I know a lot of fans don’t want to do that. But that’s what we have to do in this case."

Poole is fresh off signing a big contract extension, so he's kind of indebted right now. As for Thompson, he knows he's not playing at his usual level but vowed to get better once he got his legs back under him.

It's still quite early in the season, and coach Steve Kerr sure has an ace up his sleeve. But maybe the Dubs will have to make a couple of transactions to solve their defensive woes before they get out of hand.