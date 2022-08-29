The Russell Westbrook era in Los Angeles is about to come to an end. Here, we discuss 3 potential landing spots for him.

One didn't have to be a clairvoyant to predict that Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Lakers were in for a complicated divorce. He was never a good fit next to Anthony Davis and LeBron James.

Westbrook's nightmare started in the preseason. Still, some ignored the turnovers and poor fit on the court and claimed they were too good to figure it out, eventually. It never happened, either because of injury, poor coaching, stubbornness, or any other reason.

Now, the Lakers are actively shopping Westbrook and his mammoth of a contract, but moving on from him is an uphill task. With that in mind, let's take a look at the only three teams that could take him off their hands.

NBA Rumors: 3 Potential Landing Spots For Russell Westbrook

3. San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs are rebuilding, so they have no incentive to do this unless the Lakers give them two future first-round picks. Even there, chances are they'd rather buy him out or send him home than play him.

This would be the worst-case scenario for the Lakers, as the Spurs don't have many valuable assets to give in return. Maybe, the Lakers could land Doug McDermott, Josh Richardson, and Zach Collins in this trade.

2. Utah Jazz

Danny Ainge and the Utah Jazz reportedly covet the Lakers' two first-round picks, meaning they could be involved in any potential Donovan Mitchell trade, even if we're talking about a three-way deal.

The Lakers are unlikely to land Mitchell, but they could get Bojan Bogdanovic, Malik Beasley, Rudy Gay, or target Mike Conley or Jordan Clarkson in this transaction. They need shooters, and the Jazz need picks.

1. Indiana Pacers

The likeliest and best-case scenario for the Lakers is a deal with the Indiana Pacers. They could help each other out, as they need to dump salary beyond this season and also want as many first-round picks as they can get.

Myles Turner could walk away as a free agent if he's not traded, and there's no incentive to pay the aging Buddy Hield. So, the Lakers would be glad to get both of them while also getting rid of Westbrook's massive paycheck.