NBA Rumors: Chicago Bulls make contract decision on Nikola Vucevic’s teammate

After failing to meet last season’s objectives, Chicago Bulls fans expected the franchise to make substantial roster improvements. Instead, they have opted to bolster their lineup with just the additions of Isaac Okoro and Yuki Kawamura. While these changes are not as extensive as anticipated, the front office has reportedly made a significant decision regarding the contract of one of Nikola Vucevic’s key teammates ahead of the 2025-26 NBA season.

“Although they held firm on their offer of around $20 million per season, the Bulls have recently increased their proposed contract to try and end this stalemate. Chicago has presented (Josh) Giddey and his representation with a four-year contract in the ballpark of $85 million to $90 million… This is likely the last contract proposal the Bulls will offer this offseason, as it’s essentially a compromise from what both sides wanted,” Brett Siegel reported, via ClutchPoints.

During the offseason, uncertainty surrounded Josh Giddey’s future as his contract nears expiration, he is currently a restricted free agent. In the 2024-25 NBA season, he averaged 14.6 points, along with 8.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists. These impressive stats cemented his role as a key player under head coach Billy Donovan, showcasing valuable versatility. Consequently, several franchises are eager to sign him despite his high demands.

The Bulls, having made few offseason moves, appear wise in their interest in Giddey, according to fans. They worry that if he departs, no player of similar caliber will fill the void. However, Brett Siegel reports a significant gap in negotiations: Giddey seeks $30 million per season, while the franchise offers between $21 million and $22.5 million annually for four years, making his permanence in the team more complicated.

Josh Giddey #3 of the Chicago Bulls looks on against the Orlando Magic.

Josh Giddey set to make contract decision that could shape Bulls’ future

As the Chicago Bulls aim to lock in Josh Giddey for the long haul, the 22-year-old’s decision looms large over the franchise. They have put forth a qualifying offer of $11.1 million, positioning Giddey to become an unrestricted free agent by the 2026-27 season. However, his acceptance remains uncertain as the Bulls try to align with his desired $30 million salary.

Failing to meet Giddey’s expectations could lead to his departure after the upcoming season. A move that would prevent the Bulls from leveraging a trade involving a star like Jonathan Kuminga. This scenario could force the franchise to invest in a high-cost replacement, complicating their roster strategy. The outcome of these negotiations will significantly shape the Bulls’ competitive future.