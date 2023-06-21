In 2019, the Los Angeles Clippers signed two huge stars expected to lead them to success. Unfortunately, the Kawhi Leonard-Paul George tandem has not worked out as well as anticipated so rumors now suggest that the team could be interested in disassembling this partnership.

After the 2019 NBA Finals, Kawhi Leonard left the Toronto Raptors to join the Clippers. The small forward helped the Canadian team to win its first-ever Larry O’Brien trophy, being the MVP of the series against the Golden State Warriors.

Once Leonard made the decision to leave Toronto and move to Los Angeles, he requested the front office to sign Paul George. Kawhi was interested in teaming up with him at the Clippers, but things haven’t really worked out since then.

Rumors: Clippers are interested in dissolving the Kawhi Leonard-Paul George tandem

The Clippers have struggled to compete throughout their history despite having great players. In recent years, big names like Blake Griffin, Chris Paul, and DeAndre Jordan have all tried to achieve success in L.A., but they have fallen short of their mission.

For this reason, the team’s front office made two blockbuster moves back in 2019. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George were signed that summer, and it was expected that both players could triumph at Los Angeles.

Unfortunately, they have not lived up to the expectations. The Clippers are far from being a competitive team. For this reason, it seems like the franchise is interested in dissolving the Kawhi Leonard-Paul George tandem soon.

According to ESPN’s Marc Stein, the Clippers are gauging Paul George’s trade value. The 33-year-old could be living his last days in Los Angeles, as they want to sign another huge star to help Kawhi Leonard.