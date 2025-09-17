NBA Rumors: Clippers, Kawhi Leonard reportedly face penalties in circumvention case

Kawhi Leonard is reportedly at the center of a complicated circumvention investigation that could have serious implications for both the star player and the Los Angeles Clippers organization. Reports indicate that if the investigation confirms any misconduct, team owner Steve Ballmer could also find himself embroiled in the controversy.

Leonard and the Clippers engaged in a $28 million deal that has now resulted in a tangled web of complications. As the sports community awaits further details, a report from The Athletic has shed light on potential penalties that could be levied against both the team and Leonard.

The report outlines the possible consequences Leonard might face, including:

The voiding of his contract and a prohibition on re-signing with the Clippers.

A requirement to return money received from Aspiration.

A fine of up to $350,000.

In addition to what Leonard may face, Clippers’ management and owner could also encounter substantial penalties:

The Clippers could be fined up to $7.5 million.

The team might forfeit future draft picks.

Ballmer, along with other team personnel, could face a suspension of up to a year and individual fines reaching $1 million.

Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Los Angeles Clippers looks on.

Clippers reportedly contemplating trade

As the intricacies of this scandal emerge, it could potentially become one of the most significant in recent NBA history. Some inside the Clippers organization are reportedly pushing to move on from Leonard, despite previous efforts to construct a team around the talented forward.

According to a former staffer, the organization’s priorities have shifted. “They’re done building around [Kawhi],” the staffer mentioned in a report by ESPN’s NBA Senior Writer Baxter Holmes. “They know that, and he knows that.”

Leonard’s reported conditions to join the Lakers in 2019

In the midst of the current situation surrounding Leonard, new details have emerged that shed light on past negotiations, according to a report by Baxter. One significant development relates to Leonard’s 2019 discussions with the Los Angeles Lakers about potentially joining the team. Baxter revealed that Leonard’s uncle, Dennis Robertson, played a pivotal role during these talks, reportedly demanding considerable concessions from the Lakers organization.

“Acquiring Paul George was among several requests made by Leonard and his camp, led by Robertson, in negotiations with the Clippers leading up to July 5,” a source with direct knowledge stated to Baxter. “These demands included part ownership of the team, access to a private plane, a house, and guaranteed off-court endorsement money.”

