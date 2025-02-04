NBA Rumors: Golden State Warriors and Atlanta Hawks reportedly pursuing Sixers superstar

With more than half of the 2024-25 NBA season already in the books, there is no denying that the Philadelphia 76ers have underperformed. The team began the campaign with aspirations of competing at a high level, bolstered by the strength of their roster. However, injuries and lackluster performances have derailed those hopes. Now, it seems that other NBA franchises, such as the Golden State Warriors and the Atlanta Hawks, have set their sights on one of the 76ers’ key players.

According to The Inquirer, Paul George is reportedly drawing interest from both the Warriors and the Hawks ahead of the NBA trade deadline next Thursday, February 6. These teams are looking to elevate their rosters, and the opportunity to add a player of George’s caliber is undoubtedly an appealing one.

However, what makes the forward an attractive target is not his current form, but the legacy of his past performances. Since joining the Philadelphia 76ers last summer, George has struggled to meet expectations, as injuries have hindered his consistency on the court.

So far this season, he has appeared in just 30 of the 76ers’ 48 games, averaging 32 minutes per contest with 17.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.7 assists. While these numbers are among the highest on the team, they fall short of the production one would expect from a player of his caliber.

Paul George #8 of the Philadelphia 76ers drives against the Atlanta Hawks during the first quarter at State Farm Arena on October 14, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Philadelphia 76ers’ plans are not working

When the Philadelphia 76ers pursued Paul George, a free agent after his five-year tenure with the Los Angeles Clippers, they did so with the belief that he would be a pivotal addition to their roster. The 76ers offered him a four-year, $211.5 million contract at the start of the season, fully expecting that he would complement the team’s stars and help propel them into title contention.

Philadelphia had envisioned George joining forces with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey to form a formidable Big Three. However, Embiid’s underwhelming performance, coupled with George’s ongoing injury troubles, has placed much of the burden on Maxey. Despite guard’s impressive individual performances, his efforts have not been enough to keep the 76ers in a competitive position in the Eastern Conference.

What’s next for George?

According to The Inquirer, the Golden State Warriors have already made contact with the Philadelphia 76ers, expressing their intent to pursue a trade for Paul George. The Warriors view him as a player who possesses the superstar qualities they are reportedly seeking to bolster their roster for the upcoming stretch of the season.

George’s subpar performance and hefty salary present a challenge for the 76ers. They face a difficult decision before Thursday’s trade deadline: Do they cut their losses and move on from George, or do they trust that he will return to his former All-Star level and fulfill the role they envisioned for him?

