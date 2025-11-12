Jonathan Kuminga faces tough critique from Golden State Warriors leaders after difficult loss to Thunder

The Golden State Warriors welcomed back Stephen Curry following his absence in a few regular-season games. However, his return did not translate to victory as the team succumbed to a 126-102 defeat against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Post-game discussions centered on Jonathan Kuminga, whose performance drew reactions from team leaders.

Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green issued pointed remarks to the Congolese player regarding his performance and conduct against the Thunder. “If you’re not getting stops, then you’re just not playing hard and doing whatever it takes to win,” Butler stated to the media after the game.

Green added, “Everyone has a personal agenda, but does that agenda fit within the team’s structure?” With these comments, Kuminga faces introspection, especially since he was off to an exemplary start this season, earning praise from these leaders. Tuesday night’s performance, however, seemed to mark a shift.

This issue has surfaced over the Warriors’ recent games. Their 6-6 NBA record indicates a middle-of-the-road standing, but Kuminga’s last three performances have raised numerous concerns among teammates as they aim for continued success this season.

Why did Green mention personal agendas within the team?

Before the regular season kicked off, Kuminga expressed a desire to play for a team where he could fully showcase his potential. Despite various rumors, he re-signed with the Warriors, raising high expectations among fans.

Green’s “personal agenda” comment addresses Kuminga’s ambitions in the NBA. While he clearly possesses the skills, his recent performances have stirred unease in the locker room.

However, this situation is not irreparable. Having regained confidence from head coach Steve Kerr, Kuminga has upcoming opportunities to demonstrate why he made pre-season requests and why he’s capable of emerging as a team leader.

Kuminga’s recent performance analysis

To evaluate Kuminga’s recent output, it must be considered his statistics over the past three games with the Warriors. He faced formidable opponents such as the Denver Nuggets, Indiana Pacers (last season’s NBA finalists), and the reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder.

During these matches, Kuminga averaged 8 points per game, missing all seven three-point attempts (not attempting any against OKC), while contributing three assists and securing six rebounds each game.

