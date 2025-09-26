NBA Rumors: Lakers reportedly looking to pair LeBron James and Luka Doncic with young center

Replacing Anthony Davis has proven to be no easy task for the Los Angeles Lakers. Davis was dealt to the Dallas Mavericks in the blockbuster trade that brought Luka Doncic to California to team up with LeBron James.

While Deandre Ayton has already been added to bolster the frontcourt, the Lakers are still searching for the right piece in the paint and are once again targeting a young center they’ve shown interest in before.

That player is 24-year-old Utah Jazz big man Walker Kessler, who has already impressed around the league with his defensive dominance and offensive upside. According to reports, the Lakers are expected to pursue Kessler during the 2025–26 NBA season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lakers Daily noted that Utah would demand a steep price to part ways with Kessler. “One source told Lakers Daily that the Lakers would have to part ways with Austin Reaves and multiple first-round picks to acquire Kessler, who projects to be a great fit next to Doncic and LeBron James since he’s a skilled lob threat and excellent rim protector,” the outlet reported.

Walker Kessler during an NBA game with the Utah Jazz. (Harry How/Getty Images)

Advertisement

This wouldn’t be the first time Los Angeles has tried to land the 7-footer. The franchise previously explored deals in the past two seasons but was unable to close a deal. With Rob Pelinka now reportedly willing to push harder, the pursuit of Kessler could look different this time around.

Advertisement

see also NBA Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers make bold roster decision to chase another championship with Doncic

Kessler is coming off a strong season in which he averaged 11.1 points, 12.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 2.4 blocks across 58 games. His ability to anchor a defense while also contributing offensively is exactly the type of versatility the Lakers believe would complement James and Doncic in their quest for another championship.

Advertisement

Lakers ready for the new NBA season

The Lakers appear set for the new season. According to Ashish Mathur of Lakers Daily, the organization is not planning any additional roster moves unless the Miami Heat unexpectedly change course regarding Andrew Wiggins.

Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints reported that Miami has no intention of trading Wiggins before the 2025–26 season, preferring to evaluate his fit and production ahead of the trade deadline.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As things stand, head coach JJ Redick is expected to open the year with a starting five of Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, LeBron James, and Deandre Ayton, while newcomers Marcus Smart and Jake LaRavia are set to provide depth off the bench. That outlook could change if Los Angeles makes a serious push for either Kessler or Wiggins, two players the front office remains interested in pursuing should the opportunity arise.