Seven-time NBA champion makes bold statement on Luka Doncic’s teammate future with Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have progressively transformed their sports project, placing Luka Doncic at the helm. To bolster the Slovenian star’s impact, the franchise brought in Marcus Smart and Deandre Ayton. Yet, the future of one of Doncic’s most reliable teammates from last season remains uncertain. Compounding this, a seven-time NBA champion’s controversial opinion on the player’s future has stirred division among fans and analysts.

“If the Lakers are smart, they would do a sign-and-trade. And the reason I say that is because when you have a team with two players, who are pretty much the same, meaning Luka and A.R (Austin Reaves)., I’m not saying they have the same skill set — they play the same position, pretty much do the same thing — it’s a wash. Don’t get me wrong, I love A.R., but you don’t need two of the same players,” Robert Horry said, via Big Shot Bob Podcast.

While Horry’s view finds support among fans, Austin Reaves’ recent season performance indicates he could still be pivotal for the Lakers given his versatility across multiple positions. However, with Deandre Ayton’s arrival and LeBron’s sustained presence, he will likely serve as a rotation player rather than a star, which might eventually prompt him to seek opportunities elsewhere.

In the 2024-25 season, Austin Reaves delivered the standout performance of his career. He played 73 games, averaging 20.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game. At 26, he skillfully adapted alongside Luka Doncic, showcasing his versatility as an invaluable team asset by contributing significantly on defense as well. Consequently, losing Reaves could seriously impact the team’s depth bench and adaptability in key games.

Recognizing Austin Reaves‘ impressive performance, the Los Angeles Lakers prioritized securing his long-term presence. According to The Athletic, the franchise extended a four-year, $89.2 million contract renewal offer. However, the 26-year-old guard declined, reportedly aiming for a $35 million annual salary—significantly above the Lakers’ proposal.

After declining a renewal offer and pondering the rejection of his player option, Austin Reaves has attracted interest from the San Antonio Spurs as unrestricted free agent in 2026. Despite the interest, his departure remains uncertain. The 26-year-old star has frequently expressed a strong desire to finish his NBA career with the Lakers, leaving the door open for a potential renewal, even though the financial terms appear distant.