NBA Rumors: Russell Westbrook reportedly is on the Kings’ radar as they try to keep one of their own players

One of the ongoing storylines with no clear resolution yet is the case of Russell Westbrook. Despite weeks of speculation and constant NBA rumors, his next destination remains uncertain. The Sacramento Kings, however, continue to surface as one of the most persistent suitors.

Malik Monk was reportedly on his way out of Sacramento, as the Kings were said to be exploring trade options to create space for unrestricted free agent Russell Westbrook. Early indications suggested that general manager Scott Perry and head coach Doug Christie were aligned on adding Westbrook as a key sixth-man option for the roster.

Yet the tone has shifted. While the Kings remain interested in bringing Westbrook to Sacramento, reports now suggest they are not willing to part ways with Monk to make it happen. Instead, they are exploring alternative pathways to open up a spot in the backcourt while keeping their current core intact.

“The Kings have maintained an interest in Russell Westbrook, sources say. They have indeed explored the possibility of creating a backcourt opening for Westbrook by other means rather than dealing Monk,” reported NBA insider Marc Stein on The Stein Line.

Earlier this offseason, Sacramento’s reported pursuit of Westbrook was downplayed as it secured Dennis Schroder and Zach LaVine, seemingly solidifying its guard rotation. However, that no longer appears to be a limiting factor, as the Kings are evaluating roster depth and leaving the door open for Westbrook.

Schroder, who arrived this summer after Sacramento’s ninth-place finish in the Western Conference, has already played a significant role in reshaping the roster. The Kings are also confident they can push to add both Jonathan Kuminga and Westbrook, with the Golden State Warriors reportedly losing leverage in potential Kuminga negotiations.

Monk, meanwhile, has continued to prove his value in Sacramento. The athletic guard transitioned from bench contributor to regular starter last season, averaging 17.2 points, 5.6 assists, and 3.8 rebounds across 65 games, including 45 starts. His production has made him a difficult piece for the Kings to sacrifice in pursuit of roster flexibility.

As for Westbrook, he remains a proven option. Last NBA season with the Denver Nuggets, he averaged 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 6.1 assists while accepting a veteran-minimum deal. In Denver, he thrived as a secondary ball handler, stabilizing the offense and even showing flashes as a starter. That versatility is exactly what keeps Sacramento, and potentially others, in the mix for his services.

