Kings’ new addition Russell Westbrook offers bold two-word response to retirement questions

The Sacramento Kings are optimistic that this season will surpass the last in terms of impact. With the season opener fast approaching, the Kings are placing their hopes on recent additions like Russell Westbrook. As he embarks on his 18th NBA season, Westbrook’s motivation remains sky-high.

As the Kings prepare to face the Phoenix Suns in their season opener, they ride the momentum of a preseason victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Media speculation about Westbrook’s potential retirement gained steam as he nears another season, wearing yet another team’s jersey.

When asked if this would be his final NBA season, Westbrook quipped, “Yeah, right,” with a look of disapproval, making it clear that retirement is not yet on his agenda. Alongside Kevin Durant, Westbrook is set to begin his 18th year in the league, undaunted by the passage of time.

Having donned the Kings jersey during media day in Sacramento, Westbrook has sparked high expectations among the fan base. His seasoned presence, combined with contributions from fellow players like Dennis Schroder and DeMar DeRozan, could provide a significant boost for a franchise aiming for an NBA title.

Westbrook’s message to the fan base

As the NBA regular season gears up, Westbrook addressed the fan base with a message about his aspirations and mindset while embracing the challenges ahead with the Kings. His goal is to rise to elite status once more in the league.

“That I’m a human being. I think it’s very important for people to understand I strive to be the best I can possibly be. But we are human, we all make mistakes,” Westbrook conveyed to the media, emphasizing his commitment and realism.

Westbrook on bringing the championship to Sacramento

With no immediate plans for retirement, Westbrook exudes more confidence than ever. When questioned on the prospect of leading the Kings to an NBA title, he responded with characteristic bravado: “Why Not?”

With this winning mentality and strategic roster enhancements, the Kings’ fan base harbors high expectations for the team. Last season’s performance, which fell short of aspirations, has only fueled the desire to reclaim prominence, as a new season kicks off this week.

