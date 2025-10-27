Teammate of Kings’ Russell Westbrook addresses uncommon statistic vs Lakers in bold statement

The Sacramento Kings haven’t kicked off the season as planned, with their early 1-2 record dampening spirits through the first three games. Despite the high-profile addition of Russell Westbrook, the team suffered their latest defeat to the Los Angeles Lakers. Nevertheless, Westbrook’s teammate made headlines with a bold statement about an unusual statistic.

DeMar DeRozan addressed the media regarding his team’s performance and didn’t hold back when discussing the Lakers. He made a pointed comment about the disparity in free throw opportunities during Sunday’s game.

“It’s crazy. Forty-six free throws to our 18? It seems like we’re getting called for fouls, but on the other end, when we try to be aggressive, nothing goes our way. It’s kinda deflating at times. Twenty-two free throws for (Austin)? Free throws,“ DeRozan remarked after the loss to the Lakers.

Despite a valiant effort to challenge the Los Angeles squad without stars Luka Doncic and LeBron James, the Kings fell short. The team appears to be in the process of finding their rhythm, as they remain a shadow of their potential high-caliber performance expected in the regular season.

Reaves’ stellar performance shines in Lakers’ victory

While the Lakers benefited from a substantial number of free throws, the spotlight of Sunday’s victory was firmly on Austin Reaves. Stepping up in the absence of key players like Doncic and LeBron, who are both sidelined with injuries, Reaves effectively led the team with an exceptional performance.

In an impressive 39-minute outing, Reaves poured in a career-high 51 points, grabbed 11 rebounds, and dished out 9 assists. His dominance was further underscored by his precision from the free-throw line, sinking 21 of 22 attempts as the Kings struggled to contain him and the rest of the Lakers.

LaVine emerging as a key player for Kings

Amid the anticipated impact of Westbrook and DeRozan, it is Zach LaVine who has truly risen to the challenge this season. After his move from the Chicago Bulls, LaVine is determined to make a significant impact with the Kings.

LaVine leads the team with an impressive average of 31 points per game, boasting a 92% free-throw success rate and a 65.8% accuracy on two-point conversions. His stellar stats provide a promising outlook for the Kings, who are eager to make a strong push in this season’s postseason.

