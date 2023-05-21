Even though they didn’t go out like they’re used to, the Golden State Warriors still have a core that’s good enough to pursue an NBA championship. And that will be the case for as long as Stephen Curry is there.

But it’s become evident that some of their pieces aren’t a good fit, at least right now. They don’t have enough time to develop their young, promising guys, and that could be a problem.

With that in mind, the Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report believes they could pursue Minnesota Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns, who would also welcome a change of scenery.

NBA Rumors: Warriors Could Trade For Karl-Anthony Towns

(Transcript via Bleacher Report)

The Trade: Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga, Patrick Baldwin Jr. and No. 19 pick (can’t be traded until after the draft) to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Karl-Anthony Towns

“Towns had a tough season, losing nearly four months to a calf strain and sliding over from center to power forward to accommodate Rudy Gobert. It speaks to Towns’ talent level that he handled all of that and still found his way to 20.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists. (…)

Adding him to Golden State’s motion offense might send it into overdrive. He’s a really good shooter (career 39.5 percent from three), but maybe history’s best shooting big man. He can also keep things moving as a passer or toy with smaller defenders in the post. (…)

As for the Wolves, they might already accept that the Towns-Gobert tandem isn’t the right approach in the modern Association. They could brighten their present by adding Poole’s creation and shot-making, and they could really be in business down the line if Kuminga maxes out his potential and one or both of Patrick Baldwin Jr. and the incoming draft pick hit.”

Of course, losing young and promising players could hurt the Dubs in the future, but they need to make the most of their championship core while they still can, so it might be worth the risk.