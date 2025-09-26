NBA Rumors: Zion Williamson’s surprising physical transformation has deeper ties to the Pelicans

Since bursting onto the NBA scene in 2019, Zion Williamson has emerged as one of the league’s most electrifying talents, mesmerizing with his scoring prowess. Nevertheless, the 25-year-old phenom has struggled with durability, surpassing the 60-game mark only twice. In a bid to overcome these challenges, the New Orleans Pelicans star has embarked on a remarkable physical transformation. Yet, there is reportedly another intriguing motivation propelling this change.

According to Molly Morrison, Zion Williamson missed the chance in the 2024-25 NBA season to guarantee the remaining three years of his contract because he did not play enough games. Now, the 25-year-old star must pass weight and body fat checks six times per season. Passing all assessments secures the remaining 20% of his salary for the next season. For every 10 games he plays, he reportedly earns 20% of his salary, achieving full salary guarantee at 61 games.

Although a physical transformation is not a surefire way to prevent injuries, Zion Williamson is committed to restoring consistency in his game. Doing so could elevate him once more to the league’s most exciting talents. Despite frequent injury setbacks, the 25-year-old phenom consistently showcases his scoring prowess. Remarkably, he averaged 24.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists last season, appearing in just 30 games.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In case Zion plays over 61 games in the upcoming seasons, he could earn a substantial $87.06 million for the 2026-27 and 2027-28 seasons. This financial incentive might reveal the most focused Zion we’ve seen in years. He’s reportedly at his lowest weight since entering the NBA, suggesting renewed commitment to his fitness. This pivotal moment could redefine his career, positioning him as a leading force in the league or relegating him to a bench role.

Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans handles the ball.

Advertisement

Can the Pelicans secure a 2026 NBA playoff spot with Zion Williamson?

The New Orleans Pelicans executed bold moves this offseason. The front office traded CJ McCollum, Kelly Olynyk, and a future second-round pick to acquire Jordan Poole and Saddiq Bey, aiming for immediate impact. Additionally, the arrivals of Kevon Looney and Jaden Springer bolster their bench depth. Despite these strategic additions, head coach Willie Green needs more firepower to clinch a playoff berth.

Advertisement

see also Zion Williamson impresses with weight loss as Pelicans star warns rest of the NBA

While the Pelicans enhanced their roster effectively, Zion Williamson remains their only difference-maker star in the lineup. His ability to stay healthy and continue delivering top-tier performances is crucial. If the 25-year-old star maintains his physical fitness and scoring prowess, the team has a real shot at returning to the playoffs and making the deep run that fans have long anticipated.