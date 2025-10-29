Is Zion Williamson playing today, Oct. 29, for Pelicans vs Nuggets?

Anticipation is high for the impending clash between the Denver Nuggets and the New Orleans Pelicans, as fans on either side eagerly await the performance of their respective stars. On one side, Nuggets’ devotees are thrilled to see their mainstay, Nikola Jokic, in action, while on the flip side, Pelicans supporters are hopeful that their standout player, Zion Williamson, will grace the court.

Unfortunately for the Pelicans, Zion Williamson is unlikely to feature in the game against the Denver Nuggets. The latest injury report lists him as questionable, diminishing hopes of his appearance in this pivotal matchup.

Williamson’s absence today would be notable, given his impressive contributions in the team’s first two games, where he averaged an exceptional 27 points per game along with 9.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 4.0 blocks. His early-season form has positioned him as a key player for the Pelicans.

Alongside teammate Jordan Poole, Williamson is a crucial figure, capable of turning the tide in any game. Under the strategic guidance of head coach Willie Green, Zion remains focused on enhancing his offensive prowess, reinforcing his critical role within the team’s overall strategy.

The rest of the injury report for tonight’s game

As the Pelicans patiently await the return of Williamson for this pivotal matchup, they will have to contend with the absence of four additional players for their game against the Nuggets on Wednesday night.

Kevon Looney (left knee sprain), Dejounte Murray (right Achilles rupture), Trey Alexander (G League two-way), and Hunter Dickinson (G League two-way) are all confirmed as unavailable, leaving head coach Willie Green short-handed as they prepare to face Nikola Jokić and the Nuggets.

Nuggets’ injury report

While the Pelicans are missing several key players, the Nuggets will head into the matchup with their starting lineup intact, although they will still be without a few other contributors.

Cameron Johnson is listed as questionable with right shoulder inflammation. Meanwhile, DaRon Holmes (G League on assignment – Out), Tamar Bates (G League two-way – Out), and Curtis Jones (G League two-way – Out) have been ruled out, limiting the options available to head coach David Adelman for the showdown against New Orleans.

