As a new season is approaching, training camps are just around the corner. While some dates like the opening night with two matchups were already revealed, this time the NBA delivered the full slate of games.

The Denver Nuggets are going to show off their championship against the Los Angeles Lakers. This promises to be an exciting start, especially since the Nuggets swept LeBron James’ team in the Western Conference Finals.

Another date of great significance on the calendar is Christmas Day, featuring five matches that are not to be missed. This season, the best players are participating, and a historic rivalry is set to add another chapter in Lakers against Celtics.

Key Dates of the 2023-2024 NBA Schedule

2023

September 27: Training camps open for all teams participating in preseason games outside North America

October 3: NBA Training Camps open

October 5: NBA Preseason games begin

October 20: NBA Preseason ends

October 23: Rosters set for NBA Opening day (5:00 PM ET)

October 24: Start of the 2023-24 NBA Regular Season

November 3: NBA In-Season Tournament begins

December 7: NBA In-Season Tournament Semifinals

December 9: NBA In-Season Tournament Finals

2024

February 16-18: NBA All-Star 2024 (Indianapolis)

April 14: Regular Season ends

April 16-19: Play-In Tournament

April 20: Playoffs begin

June 6: NBA Finals, Game 1