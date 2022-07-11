The NBA Summer League is the off-season tournament that reunites all of the young talent among the NBA franchises. Check out the full list of all NBA Summer League champions.

The NBA Las Vegas Summer League was first played in 2004 by the Boston Celtics, the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Denver Nuggets, the Orlando Magic, the Phoenix Suns and the Washington Wizards in a 13-game schedule.

However, the NBA didn't keep track of champions back then. Although, the Washington Wizards ended up with the best winning record with 4 wins and 1 loss while the Cleveland Cavaliers were the worst with 0 wins and 5 losses. For the 2005 tournament, 16 teams participated in Las Vegas.

Since then, the NBA Las Vegas Summer League has kept increasing their participants until the 2018 edition. In which all of the current 30 NBA teams participated. However, the NBA Summer League champions list started a few years before.

Complete list of all NBA Summer League Champions by year

Since the 2013 edition of the NBA Summer League, there has been a crowned champion. However, it was just a title on paper. For the 2022 NBA Summer League, it is determined that the Champions will be given out Championship Rings.

The team with most NBA Summer League titles are the Sacramento Kings with 2 titles, since it is recorded. While 6 teams shared the second place with one Summer League title each. Check out the complete list of Summer League champions below.