Luka Doncic continues to prove himself as an NBA superstar during his first ever Conference Finals. However, if the Dallas Mavericks fail once again, Doncic could see a potential move to the NBA franchises listed below.

Luka Doncic has continued to prove he is the present and the future of the most high-level basketball league in the world. In his fourth NBA season, the Dallas Mavericks’ superstar is fighting for his first-ever Western Conference title against the Golden State Warriors, despite the lack of big names in his team to back him up.

In Doncic’s 5-year contract aside from the $207 million deal, there is a contract clause that allows him to demand to be traded to another NBA franchise. This clause could be activated from July 1, 2022, that is to say the very next NBA offseason.

In fact, Luka Doncic has struggled since the very beginning to link up with big names like Kristaps Porzingis, however in the current NBA season, the Mavericks might have found the perfect roster for Doncic to be surrounded by.

The potential NBA teams for Luka Doncic to be traded in

In the West Conference, Minnesota Timberwolves are among the best-projected teams in the NBA. The Timberwolves have an established playing style and stars like Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards. This type of quality players could be attention-worthy for Doncic, after a failure link with Kristaps Porzingis.

Luka Doncic might be set to be the next NBA’s big superstar for the coming seasons. In order to be claimed as one, the stage to do it would be non other than the Madison Square Garden. The New York Knicks could set an established process with pairing up Luka Doncic with RJ Barrett as a powerful duo.

Another option could still be in the West. Playing right by LeBron James’ side could be the best way to step up as a powerful duo. In addition to play in an organization as big as the Los Angeles Lakers, the LA franchise could set some interesting negotiation players like Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis to set up the trade to start the talks.

Finally, one of the main contenders in the East like the Toronto Raptors. Despite the departures of stars like Kawhi Leonard and Kyle Lowry, the Canadian-franchise is a playoffs-contender team still. They have two established stars like Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet, while Gary Trent Jr, OG Anunoby and Scottie Barnes are a solid core to rebuild their team around a star like Luka Doncic.