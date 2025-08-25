NBA veteran Kevin Durant delivers bold answer towards fans comparison with him and Kobe in the scoring side

In an era dominated by Stephen Curry and LeBron James, Kevin Durant has steadily risen to become one of the elite players of his generation. His extraordinary talent has drawn comparisons to NBA legendary figures like Kobe Bryant. Despite acknowledging the Lakers legend as one of his idols, he left no room for ambiguity when a fan drew comparisons between the two stars, clearly asserting his standpoint.

“Mamba (Kobe Bryant) is one of my idols, I love him but I averaged at least 20 a game in gold medal games. Had a 30 piece nugget with Kobe on the floor actually. History lessons aren’t a sign of insecurity, you choosing to forget is!! Have a Good day Jakob,” Kevin Durant posted, via X, formerly Twitter.

While Kobe Bryant is heralded as an all-time great scorer in NBA history, Kevin Durant has carved out his own legacy as an elite scorer. In a standout game against Spain in 2012, he scored 30 points, leading Team USA to gold with Bryant on-field. Moreover, the veteran has clinched the scoring title four times and astonishingly maintained an average of over 25 points per game for 18 straight seasons.

Kevin has firmly staked his claim in the debate over basketball’s greatest scorer, highlighting his exceptional skills in both playmaking and defense. His versatility allows him to blend seamlessly with prolific scorers like Kobe Bryant and Stephen Curry, as well as all-around talents like LeBron James. This adaptability has earned him an impressive 15 All-Star selections and keeps him in demand by NBA franchises, even at 36.

Kevin Durant sets sights on securing his NBA future beyond 2026

Kevin Durant secured his place with the Houston Rockets this summer, but his contract will expire at the end of the 2025-26 NBA season. Despite being 37 years old at that point, both he and the team are already negotiating an extension. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reports that although they have not reached an agreement yet, all indications suggest they will eventually.

With this potential deal, the veteran seeks to remain a key part of the roster as he pursues his third NBA championship. However, it does not necessarily make him the team’s cornerstone as the franchise is reportedly aiming to add a superstar in the coming years. Nevertheless, Durant’s ongoing presence remains vital to sustaining the team’s competitiveness, as his scoring ability shows no signs of diminishing.