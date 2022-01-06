Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks face each other on Friday at Barclays Center for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out the game preview, information, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Brooklyn Nets are set to meet with Milwaukee Bucks at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Friday, December 7, 2022, at 7:30 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game free. If you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 181st regular-season game. There are no surprises here as the Milwaukee Bucks are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 105 direct duels to this day, while the Brooklyn Nets have celebrated a triumph in 75 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on October 19, 2021, and it ended in a 127-104 win for the Bucks at home in the 2021/22 NBA season. It promises to be an exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks: Match Information

Date: Friday, December 7, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Barclays Center, Brooklyn

Live Stream: fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming)

Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks: Storylines

Brooklyn Nets have been in disappointing form recently in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have won only twice and lost three times (LLLWW). Meanwhile, unlike their opponents, the Milwaukee Bucks have been doing much better, winning four times in their last five games. In addition, they have suffered only one loss (LWWWW).

The Nets currently sit in second place on the Eastern Conference table with a win percentage of 0.657. While the Bucks are placed right below them, in third place on the Western Conference table with a win percentage of 0.641. These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to November 27, 1976, and it ended in a 96-91 win for the Nets side.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks, to be played on Friday, at the Barclays Center, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming), as well as on ESPN in the United States.

Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks matchup. However, judging by the Bucks' recent hit in form, we can expect them to win on the road.

* Odds via FanDuel