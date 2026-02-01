Steelers add key member to support Aaron Rodgers as quarterback is set to return in 2026

The Pittsburgh Steelers have begun a new chapter in their history. Mike Tomlin has left the team, and Mike McCarthy has arrived as head coach. The goal is to finally end the long playoff drought and contend for a championship.

Everything points to Aaron Rodgers returning in 2026, which would mark a reunion with McCarthy. Both enjoyed great success in Green Bay, where they won a Super Bowl together more than 15 years ago.

One of the biggest issues during the Tomlin era was the assistant coaches, who, according to fans and experts, fell short. Now, with a fresh start, changes continue in Pittsburgh.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Steelers add another key member to 2026 staff

The Pittsburgh Steelers will sign Steve Scarnecchia as part of Mike McCarthy’s staff. The information was confirmed by a report from Aaron Wilson. “Steelers hire former Falcons chief of staff of coaching operations Steve Scarnecchia, the son of Dante Scarnecchia, for Mike McCarthy new staff, per a league source. Previously Jets chief of staff.”

Steelers coaches for 2026

Mike McCarthy’s staff is gradually taking shape. Patrick Graham, a Super Bowl champion with Bill Belichick, is officially the new defensive coordinator, Steve Tolzien is the leading candidate to become offensive coordinator, and other names such as James Campen and Jahri Evans have also joined to work with the offensive line.

Advertisement