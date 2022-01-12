Brooklyn Nets and Oklahoma City Thunder face each other again on Thursday at Barclays Center for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out how to watch or live stream the game free in the US, the preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Brooklyn Nets will face Oklahoma City Thunder at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at 8:30 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game free. If you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 95th regular-season game. There are no surprises here as the Oklahoma City Thunder are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 59 direct duels to this day, while the Brooklyn Nets have celebrated a triumph in 35 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on November 14, 2021, and it ended in a 120-96 win for the Nets away in the 2021/22 NBA season. It promises to be an exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Brooklyn Nets vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Match Information

Date: Thursday, January 13, 2022

Time: 8:30 PM (ET)

Location: Barclays Center, Brooklyn

Brooklyn Nets vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

Brooklyn Nets vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Storylines

Brooklyn Nets have been in a bad form recently in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have won two times and lost three times (LWLWL). Meanwhile, unlike their opponents, the Oklahoma City Thunder have been doing worse, losing five times in their last five games (LLLLL).

The Nets currently sit in second place on the Eastern Conference table with a win percentage of 0.641. While the Thunder are placed in 14th place of the Western Conference table with a win percentage of 0.325. These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to October 24, 1976, and it ended in a 104-93 win for the then-Seattle side.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Brooklyn Nets vs Oklahoma City Thunder in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Brooklyn Nets and Oklahoma City Thunder, to be played on Thursday, at the Barclays Center, will be broadcast on NBA League Pass in the United States.

Brooklyn Nets vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Brooklyn Nets vs Oklahoma City Thunder matchup. However, judging by the Nets' recent form and position on the table, we can expect them to win at home.

