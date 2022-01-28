New Orleans Pelicans will face Boston Celtics at the Smoothie King Center this Saturday, January 29. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, and how to watch it in the US.

New Orleans Pelicans and Boston Celtics will face each other at the Smoothie King Center this Saturday, January 29, at 7:00 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, storylines, and how to watch it in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The Boston Celtics have improved their performance a bit in the last few games and had a winning streak of 7 games in the last 10, which has allowed them to get back into Play-in positions. However, the fight for the 8th to 10th positions is very complicated with several franchises whose win/loss balances are very even, and losing could mean being left out.

In the case of the New Orleans Pelicans, they remain in the fight for 10th place in the Western Conference. The Sacramento Kings' 5-game losing streak allowed them to stay in 11th position, very close to the Portland Trail Blazers (whose record is 20-28 against the Pelicans' 18-29), who are keeping the last place in the postseason.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Boston Celtics: Match Information

Date: Saturday, January 29, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana

Live Stream: FuboTV

New Orleans Pelicans vs Boston Celtics: Time by State in the U.S.

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

New Orleans Pelicans vs Boston Celtics: Storylines

The game that the New Orleans Pelicans will play against Boston Celtics this Saturday, January 29 at 7:00 PM (ET) at the Smoothie Kings Center, will be the second between these rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first one was played on January 17, on that occasion it was a victory for Celtics by 104-92.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free New Orleans Pelicans vs Boston Celtics in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between New Orleans Pelicans and Boston Celtics to be played this Saturday, January 29, at the Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana; will be broadcast on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States. Other options: Bally Sports NO, NBC Sports Boston.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Boston Celtics: Predictions

The Oddsmakers haven't given their favorites yet, but will reveal them in the next few hours. More likely, however, the favoritism is on the part of the Boston Celtics, team that has proven to be superior to the Pelicans this season.

