Nikola Jokic sends a message to the Nuggets regarding his contract extension and future in Denver

The Denver Nuggets remain serious contenders for a championship as long as one player in particular maintains the absurdly high level he has shown in recent years: Nikola Jokic. The superstar continues to prove he is one of the best players in the world and demonstrates his loyalty to the NBA day after day.

Jokic confirmed during media day that he plans to spend his entire NBA career with the Nuggets, emphasizing his views on contract extensions and how they function within the league.

“I think those contracts, extensions come as a reward, as something that is natural to the sport. Especially in today’s NBA, how you see how the salary cap is growing and everything. So, my plan is to be Nuggets forever, so that’s my answer,” Jokic said.

Jokic will enter his 11th season with Denver, continuing a remarkable run that has seen him dominate the league. He is expected to compete for another MVP and will likely do everything possible to lead the Nuggets back to the NBA Finals.

Jokic’s numbers and recognition in Denver

Last season, he averaged 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 10.2 assists per game, while shooting 57.6% from the field and 41.7% from three. Over his career, Jokic has been selected to seven All-Star games, won three MVP awards, one Finals MVP, and captured an NBA championship.

He arguably had his best season with the Nuggets last year, even though he did not win a title or a fourth MVP award. He still seems detached from the hype around the game, something typical of him. When asked about the state of his game heading into another important season for the Nuggets, Jokic delivered his usual humor during Media Day.

“We’re gonna see in 24 days. Hopefully, I’m still on the same level, and we will see. I don’t know. I don’t know. I didn’t play an NBA game in four months, five months, four. So we will see in 24 days… I still feel good. My body feels good,“ he said.

It will be hard to top the performance he delivered last season, becoming the third player in NBA history to average a triple-double while maintaining insane scoring efficiency. But if anyone can outdo that campaign, it’s the Joker.

