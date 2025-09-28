Suns’ Devin Booker chooses his favorite shot ever made in his NBA career

For the upcoming NBA season, the Phoenix Suns are counting on star Devin Booker to lead the team after Kevin Durant’s departure. As the primary offensive weapon, Booker recently revealed one of his favorite shots from his career.

There have been numerous game-winning shots along the way, and Booker appears to have a clear favorite. At a recent Suns Fan Fest, he was asked to choose between two standout game-winners.

“Yeah, I like the bubble one. But there were no fans in there, so the reaction is whatever,” Booker said, referring to the August 2020 shot against the Los Angeles Clippers, while speaking with the event host, who highlighted his role as the team leader in what will be his 11th NBA season, per Duane Rankin of AZ Central.

The four-time All-Star’s fading jumper over the Clippers in the bubble is widely considered one of the toughest and most important game-winners of his career.

Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns.

The shot he considers his true best

However, Booker noted that because there were no fans in attendance due to COVID-19, he considers another game-winner even more special: a three-pointer against the New York Knicks.

“I will say in The Garden. Game-winner vs New York,” he said, recalling his November 2023 clutch shot. He nailed a three-pointer over a double-team with 1.7 seconds left, securing a 116-113 win at Madison Square Garden.

Both shots were remarkable in difficulty, with Booker facing multiple defenders on each play. While he acknowledged the Clippers shot was more challenging due to his off-balance positioning, the Knicks game-winner remains his favorite because of the energy and moment at MSG in the NBA.