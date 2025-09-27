Lakers’ JJ Redick names Tom Brady as one of his coaching role models

The Los Angeles Lakers enter this season with expectations at their peak. It will be JJ Redick’s second year as an NBA head coach, and he has made it clear that establishing a strong culture is his priority. Among his biggest role models is Tom Brady.

After guiding the Lakers to 50 wins and the third seed in the Western Conference in his debut campaign, Redick spent the offseason preparing for the next step. He studied Brady and Sean McVay closely. Speaking with ESPN LA, Redick explained why he looks outside of basketball for inspiration.

“I think the other part of it is, you have to ask yourself a question every morning: What do I need to do to be good at my job? The answer to that is very different every day. Every day requires something different.”

“The summer, to me, is an opportunity to grow outside of just Xs and Os. I think a lot about the culture that I want to create, but not just create, sustain,” Redick said. “I just think you can pick. Sean McVay, Tom Brady, it’s greatness. Why would I not take that opportunity?“

Tom Brady, former QB for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Why study Tom Brady and McVay

Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion, represents the ultimate standard of preparation and accountability. Even late in his career, he remained obsessive about details, ensuring teammates understood their roles while holding himself to impossible standards.

McVay, meanwhile, provided Redick with a different perspective on leadership. The Rams’ head coach became the youngest in NFL history to win a Super Bowl, and Redick spent hours talking with him about strategy, communication, and adaptability. From McVay, Redick took away the concept of “utility plays,” set-piece actions designed to maximize the minutes when his best three players share the floor.

Now Redick will have to prove what he has learned in this new season with the Lakers. It will be a difficult task, managing strong personalities such as LeBron James and Luka Doncic, but that challenge will serve as his true test to establish himself as one of the NBA’s top coaches.