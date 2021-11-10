Orlando Magic play against Brooklyn Nets for a Eastern Conference game in the 2021-22 NBA Regular Season. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Orlando Magic and Brooklyn Nets are ready to play in a Eastern Conference game in the 2021 NBA Regular Season. This game will take place at Amway Center in Orlando on November 10, 2021 at 7:30 PM (ET). Trying to win at home. Here is all the detailed information about this NBA game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US.

Orlando Magic are having a bad season with negative results, three wins after eleven games in the new season. The most recent game was a 107-100 win against the Utah Jazz at home. But before that victory they lost to the Boston Celtics and the San Antonio Spurs.

Brooklyn Nets are positive at 7-4 in the sixth spot of the Eastern Conference, but a couple of days ago they lost to the Chicago Bulls 95-118 on the road to end a five-game winning streak. The Nets are playing the 2021 NBA season without Kyrie Irving.

Orlando Magic vs Brooklyn Nets: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Amway Center, Orlando, Florida.

Orlando Magic vs Brooklyn Nets: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Orlando Magic vs Brooklyn Nets: Storylines

The Orlando Magic are negative at 3-8 and the home record is negative with a single win and four losses to Celtics 79-92, Spurs 89-102, Hornets 111-120 and Knicks 95-121. The Orlando Magic opened the season with two consecutive losses as the first sign that things were going wrong with the team's strategy for this new season. Orlando Magic are scoring an average of 100.5 points per game, and the defense allows 107.8 points per game.

Brooklyn Nets have positive numbers this season, the last game was an on the road loss, but the team has two wins in the last three games of this long series of on the road games. After this game the Nets play Pelicans and Thunder. Brooklyn Nets are scoring an average of 105.1 points per game as the 21st offense of the season, and the defense allows only 104.6 points per game.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Orlando Magic vs Brooklyn Nets in the U.S.

This game of the Eastern Conference in the NBA Regular Season will be available in multiple channels, and will be broadcast in the United States by Bally Sports Florida, NBA League Pass. To watch the game you can use your TV or download an app on your smartphone.

Orlando Magic vs Brooklyn Nets: Predictions And Odds

Orlando Magic are underdogs at home with +9 ATS and +345 moneyline at FanDuel, they have little hope of winning against an opponent with a stronger offense. Brooklyn Nets are favorites with -9 points to cover and -385 moneyline. The totals is fixed at 210 points. The best pick for this NBA game is: Brooklyn Nets -9.



FanDuel Orlando Magic +9 / +345 Totals 210 Brooklyn Nets -9 / -385

* Odds via FanDuel.