The Philadelphia 76ers officially announced the type of injury suffered by Joel Embiid during the game against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. This could be a season changing moment in the NBA.

According to the team’s report, Embiid has a lateral meniscus injury in his left knee. Controversy has erupted because Joel had been experiencing discomfort in the area for several days, but many experts believe he chose to push through to meet the 65-game rule in order to contend for a new MVP award.

Currently, the 76ers are in fifth place in the Eastern Conference. However, without Joel Embiid, it appears very challenging for them to compete in the playoffs against teams like the Boston Celtics, the Milwaukee Bucks or the New York Knicks.

How serious is Joel Embiid’s injury?

Right now, the only certain thing is that Joel Embiid is out for Saturday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets. He didn’t play in last night’s win for Philadelphia facing the Utah Jazz.

According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski, the 76ers still don’t know the full extent of the injury and are evaluating all the possible options to develop a treatment plan. The final decision hasn’t been made yet.

In this scenario, the most viable option for Philadelphia would be to shut down Joel Embiid for several weeks in order to ensure a complete recovery. They would have to rely on names like Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey to secure a place in the playoffs, hoping that their star is ready for that final push.