Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors are ready to play in a Western Conference game in the 2021 NBA Regular Season. This game will take place at Footprint Center in Phoenix on November 30, 2021 at 10:00 PM (ET). Biggest game of the entire day. Here is all the detailed information about this NBA game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

The Suns are unstoppable, they have won the last 16 games since October 30 and the most recent win was against the Brooklyn Nets 113-107. But the Suns are not in the first spot of the Western Conference, they have one win less than the Warriors.

Golden State Warriors have 18 wins and 2 losses in the 2021 NBA season and they are dominating the Western Conference in the first spot. The last seven games were victories for the Warriors.

Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, November 30, 2021.

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona.

Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors: Storylines

Phoenix Suns proved capable of winning at home or on the road as the last four games were all on the road against the Spurs 115-111, Cavaliers 120-115, Knicks 118-97 and Nets 113-107. Before those on the road games, they had won three other home games against the Mavericks twice and the Nuggets. The Suns are scoring an average of 112.6 points per game as the 4th offense of the season and the team's defense is the 8th best allowing only 105 points per game.

Golden State Warriors have a positive record on the road with seven wins and a single loss against the Charlotte Hornets 102-106. The Warriors' most recent victory on the road was in Los Angeles against the Clippers 105-90. But this game against the Suns is a double round, after this game in Phoenix both teams travel to San Francisco to play again. Golden State Warriors are scoring an average of 114 points per game as the second best offense of the season and defense is number one for the season allowing only 100.3 points per game.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors in the U.S.

This game of the Western Conference in the NBA Regular Season will be available in multiple channels, and will be broadcast in the United States by TNT, Watch TNT, TNTdrama.com, TNT App, NBA League Pass.

Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors: Predictions And Odds

Phoenix Suns are favorites at home with -2.5 points to cover and -135 moneyline at FanDuel, they have a good record but the visitors are lethal on offense. Golden State Warriors are underdogs with +2.5 ATS and +125 moneyline. The totals is fixed at 221 points. The best pick for this NBA game is: OVER 221.



FanDuel Phoenix Suns -2.5 / -135 Totals 221 Golden State Warriors +2.5 / +125

* Odds via FanDuel.