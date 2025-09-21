Rockets veteran Kevin Durant drops surprising details about his NBA retirement plans

Despite not having his best season with the Phoenix Suns, Kevin Durant still managed to stand out, averaging an impressive 26.6 points per game. For that reason, his transition to the Houston Rockets has fueled high expectations, as many see his scoring power as the crucial missing piece for the franchise. On the cusp of his 18th NBA season, the veteran forward has revealed significant insights into his future retirement plans.

“I [want to play] as long as I can. I mean, I haven’t put a number on it. I obviously think about retirement every year… I still enjoy going to the gym. I still enjoy that struggle of getting better every day and grinding as an NBA player. So hopefully it’s in my 40s, I can play until then,” Kevin Durant said, via CNBC Boardroom’s GamePlan 2025 Summit.

Kevin Durant’s influence, often overshadowed by LeBron James and Stephen Curry, remains profound in the NBA. Averaging over 25 points per game for 16 consecutive seasons, Durant demonstrates remarkable consistency solidifying his status as an elite player. Despite sharing the spotlight with other legends, he leaves an indelible mark on the game.

Throughout his long career, Durant has clinched two NBA championships, but it’s been seven years since his last triumph. This hiatus leaves him trailing Stephen Curry and LeBron James, both boasting four titles each. As he takes on a pivotal role with the Houston Rockets, Kevin is not only aiming to close the gap but also to deliver the franchise its first championship in 30 years, etching his name into the team’s storied history.

Kevin Durant supposedly knows which NBA franchise he is already eyeing to retire with

Kevin Durant, whose legacy is firmly etched in the histories of both the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Golden State Warriors, isn’t planning to conclude his career with either franchise. At 36, the veteran forward is seeking stability as he nears the end of his NBA journey. According to Shams Charania, Durant intends to retire as a member of the Houston Rockets.

Considering that he arrives at the Rockets with a one-year contract, the veteran aims for a renewal. While Durant can pursue a two-year extension worth up to $122 million, staying in Houston would require a salary cut. According to William Guillory of The Athletic, the franchise is eager to retain him, working diligently to prevent him from entering unrestricted free agency. Consequently, both parties are reportedly nearing an agreement.