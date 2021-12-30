Houston Rockets and Miami Heat face each other today at Toyota Center for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out the game preview, information, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Houston Rockets vs Miami Heat: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2021/22 NBA Season in the US

Houston Rockets will clash off with Miami Heat at Toyota Center in Houston on Friday, December 31, 2021, at 7:00 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game free. If you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 69th regular-season game. There are no surprises here as the Miami Heat are the slight favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 35 direct duels to this day, while the Houston Rockets have celebrated a triumph in 33 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on April 19, 2021, and it ended in a 113-91 win for the Heat away in the 2020/21 NBA season. It promises to be an exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Houston Rockets vs Miami Heat: Match Information

Date: Friday, December 31, 2021

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Toyota Center, Houston

Live Stream: fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming)

Houston Rockets vs Miami Heat: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 AM

Houston Rockets vs Miami Heat: Storylines

Houston Rockets have been in a bad form recently in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have lost five times (LLLLL). Meanwhile, unlike their opponents, the Miami Heat have been doing much better, winning four times in their last five games. In addition, they have suffered only one loss (WWWWL).

The Rockets currently sit on the bottom of the Western Conference table with a win percentage of 0.286. While the Heat are placed in fourth place on the Eastern Conference table with a win percentage of 0.620.

These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to November 11, 1988, and it ended in a 121-100 win for the Houston side.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Houston Rockets vs Miami Heat in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Houston Rockets and Miami Heat, to be played on Friday, at the Toyota Center in Houston, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming), as well as on NBA League Pass in the United States.

Houston Rockets vs Miami Heat: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Houston Rockets vs Miami Heat matchup. However, judging by the Heat's recent form, we can expect them to win on the road.

* Odds via FanDuel