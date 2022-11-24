The San Antonio Spurs will host the Los Angeles Lakers at the AT&T Center for the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. Here, find out how to watch or live stream free this game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions and odds.

The Los Angeles Lakers will visit the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center to play against each other for the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. The Lakers seek their sixth win of the season, while the Spurs want to stop their losing streak. Here, check out all the detailed information about this NBA game including how to watch or live stream free this game, the match information, storylines, predictions and odds.If you are in the US, tune in to fuboTV (Free Trial) to watch this matchup.

Despite the Los Angeles Lakers lost their last matchup, almost every piece of this complicated puzzle is finally fitting in. There are major concerns about LeBron James' health, but with Anthony Davis at the level that he's playing, could be a long term solution, if the Lakers clinched a spot in the NBA Playoffs.

On the other side, the San Antonio Spurs have entered a spiral of losing games. This could get worse as this will be the first of a back-to-back matchups with the Lakers. So, if the Spurs continue with their losing streak, they could probably end up below the Lakers in the Western Conference.

San Antonio Spurs vs Los Angeles Lakers: Match Information

Date: Friday, November 25, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas

Live Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

San Antonio Spurs vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time by States in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

San Antonio Spurs vs Los Angeles Lakers: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The Los Angeles Lakers and the San Antonio Spurs will face each other four times during the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. In fact, this season, the Lakers have already won the first matchup between these two sides at the Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

Although last season record ended with 2 wins per side, the Lakers have turned tables around with consecutive wins, but in the last game the LA franchise fell short to the Suns. That's why this game is crucial to keep building up their confidence.

How to watch or live stream free San Antonio Spurs vs Los Angeles Lakers in the US

The 2022-2023 NBA Season game between the San Antonio Spurs and the Los Angeles Lakers to be played on Friday, November 25, 2022 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas will be available to watch on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) as well as NBA League Pass and Spectrum SN, KENS in the US. If you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here.

San Antonio Spurs vs Los Angeles Lakers: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US have set their predictions for this 2022-2023 NBA regular season game. According to BetMGM, the favorite to win this game are the Los Angeles Lakers with -222 odds, while the San Antonio Spurs have +280 odds to win on the road. The Over/Under Line is set to 228.5 points with -110 odds for this must-watch game of the 2022-2023 NBA Season. Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with NBA at BetMGM! New customers start with a risk-free bet, up to $1000. Simply sign up!

BetMGM Los Angeles Lakers -222 Over/Under 228.5 points -110 San Antonio Spurs +280

*Odds via BetMGM