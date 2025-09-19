Trending topics:
Luka Doncic reveals where he wants to retire, and it’s not with the Lakers or Mavericks

NBA star Luka Doncic made a major statement about where he wants to retire, and it’s not with the Los Angeles Lakers or the Dallas Mavericks.

By Emilio Abad

© Meg OliphantLuka Doncic of the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Los Angeles Lakers are dreaming big about a bright future with Luka Doncic leading the way. But it’s worth remembering that the Dallas Mavericks once felt the same way — believing they would have their Slovenian superstar for life. When the moment of truth came, however, it became clear that career paths in the NBA can be decided long before anyone expects.

In a recent interview with Jason Gay of The Wall Street Journal, Doncic spoke candidly about where he envisions ending his career — and his answer had nothing to do with Los Angeles or Dallas. “To play with Real Madrid, you have to be so good,” Doncic said. When asked directly if he would retire with the Spanish club, he didn’t hesitate: “For sure. They raised me.”

Doncic left Ljubljana for Madrid at just 13 years old and quickly rose through the club’s youth ranks before making his senior debut in 2015. His connection to Real Madrid remains strong, and Doncic has never hidden the fact that a return to the club where his professional career began is something that still holds meaning to him.

Over the next three years, Doncic won a EuroLeague title, earned Final Four MVP honors, and became the youngest EuroLeague season MVP in 2018. Soon after, he made the jump to the NBA — landing with the Dallas Mavericks after being drafted third overall by the Atlanta Hawks and immediately traded to Dallas. He spent seven seasons with the Mavericks before being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers this past February.

Doncic’s numbers with the Mavericks

Doncic’s career with the Mavericks was nothing short of historic. The Slovenian guard averaged more than 25 points, 8 rebounds, and 8 assists per game across his time in Dallas, establishing himself as one of the league’s elite playmakers. His ability to control the tempo of a game and score from anywhere on the floor made him one of the most dangerous players in the NBA.

His impact became even more pronounced in the postseason, where his numbers consistently rose compared to the regular season. Doncic thrived under pressure, carrying Dallas through multiple playoff runs and building a reputation as a player who shines brightest on the biggest stage.

Doncic’s legacy is also reflected in the record books. He is already climbing the all-time triple-double charts and collecting accolades at a rapid pace, including multiple All-Star selections and All-NBA First Team honors. Each passing season cements his status as a generational talent destined for a place among basketball’s legends.

Doncic’s impact with the Lakers

Since joining the Lakers, Doncic has made an immediate impact, averaging 28.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.5 assists per game. He has meshed seamlessly with LeBron James to form one of the league’s most dynamic duos, and the Lakers now have their sights set on another championship run. With James in the twilight of his career, Doncic is eager to build his own legacy in Los Angeles while leading the franchise back to the NBA’s mountaintop.

