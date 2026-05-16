Victor Wembanyama already preparing for what Thunder could bring in Game 1

Victor Wembanyama already has a clear idea of what Game 1 against the Oklahoma City Thunder could be like, a series that could be more dangerous than usual for the San Antonio Spurs.

Victor Wembanyama is already shifting his focus toward the Oklahoma City Thunder as the San Antonio Spurs prepare for the start of the Western Conference Finals. The young phenom understands that the intensity is about to reach a new level.

Following the emotional series victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the conference semifinals, the star center emphasized the respect he has for his next opponent. “We know it’s gonna be a whole different series. This is a team [OKC] that knows how to play basketball. They know their stuff,” Wembanyama stated during his post-game media availability.

The Spurs leader made it clear that preparation will be the primary key to overcoming the top-seeded Thunder squad in this upcoming matchup. “Will watch all their games and do the scouting and try to execute over there in Game 1,” he added, highlighting the professional approach the Silver and Black must maintain to secure an early lead.

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Wembanyama vs Thunder

Looking at the history of this matchup, Wembanyama has consistently produced strong numbers against Oklahoma City, including a standout 2023-24 season where he averaged 20 points and 13 rebounds. Even in a more defensive-oriented 2025-26 campaign, he managed to put up 18.4 points and 9.2 boards per game, proving he can impact the box score regardless of the defensive pressure.

"We know it's gonna be a whole different series. This is a team [OKC] that knows how to play basketball. They know their stuff. Will watch all their games and do the scouting and try to execute over there in Game 1"



Victor Wembanyama 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/tkvpHIcOM7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 16, 2026

One of the most impressive aspects of his performance against the Thunder is his ability to protect the rim, averaging 2.2 blocks per game across their head-to-head meetings. His length and mobility are essential for neutralizing the Thunder’s quick drives to the basket, making him the defensive anchor that San Antonio absolutely needs.

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For the Spurs to pull off an upset, keeping Wembanyama healthy and out of foul trouble will be the most critical factor throughout the entire series. His presence on the floor changes how the Thunder attack the paint, and if he can maintain his current level of efficiency, the Spurs have a legitimate chance to shock the league and advance to the NBA Finals.